Taylor introduces copafera wood for international 200 Deluxe acoustic guitar models

Taylor has become the latest big name to announce changes to its international models following CITES restrictions on rosewood, with the introduction of copafera on its 200 Deluxe acoustic guitar models outside of the USA and Puerto Rico.

Copafera, also known as etimoe, is an African wood sourced through Taylor’s supplier of koa, walnut and maple, and displays a similar dark complexion to Indian rosewood.

All copafera model names include CF to identify them, and appear across dreadnought and Grand Auditorium body styles, including a GA 12-string and sunburst-top edition.

The models still share the same appointments as layered rosewood counterparts, including Italian acrylic small diamond fretboard inlays, white binding, a single-ring Italian acrylic rosette, and full-gloss body.

Taylor assures guitarists the switch from rosewood to copafera makes minimal difference tonally, and will make models easier to import and resell internationally.

For more information, head over to Taylor Guitars.

The news follows Fender's move to replace rosewood fingerboards on its Mexican-made and American Elite guitars and basses.