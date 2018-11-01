Ernie Ball Music Man celebrates 25 years of the Luke with 25th Anniversary LIII

It’s been 25 years since Ernie Ball Music Man first started building signature guitars for Toto and session legend Steve Lukather, and the company is celebrating that very fact with the 25th Anniversary LIII.

The upgraded model features an ebony fingerboard with ornamental pearloid block inlays, a custom Ernie Ball Music Man bridge humbucker for extra-hot output and a five-way pickup selector with push/push volume control for gain boost up to 20db.

Luke’s latest model also comes with an elegant laser etched ‘L III’ logo on the headstock, quilted maple top and custom Bermuda Blue finish.

The whole package is finished off with a roasted maple neck and fingerboard with Schaller locking tuners.

Limited to 25 pieces worldwide and available now, this one’s sure to sell out fast. Price is TBC, but you can head on over to Ernie Ball Music Man for more info.