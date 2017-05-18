Erica Synths’ Fusionbox blends multiple analogue effects

Erica Synths’ latest creation is a multi-functional analogue effects unit known as the Fusionbox. This combines BBD chip-based delay, flanger and chorus effects with a tube overdrive in the delay output and feedback path. An adjustable low-pass filter is on-hand to help out with deep bass sounds.

There’s also the Vintage Stereo Ensemble effect, which is said to have a ‘moving’ character that’s distinct from standard chorus effects. Adjustable input gain means that Fusionbox can be used with guitars, line-level instruments such as synths, and modular gear.

Fusionbox is available now from the Erica Synths website.