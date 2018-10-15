Erica Synths’ doubles the space with Dual FX Eurorack module

Erica Synths has announced the Dual FX Eurorack module, which features two identical sections, each including eight delay and reverb effects.

Combining two Spin FV-1 chips, the module includes two adjustable and CV controlled parameters per effect and an analogue dry/wet circuit.

Luckily, all parameter settings can be saved and instantly recalled, which is ideal during live performances.

Perhaps the best part is the output of the first FX section is normalised to the second input, so you’ll be able to create epic soundscapes with ease.

Dual FX is available to buy now on the Erica Synths website in black and white versions for €250.

Dual FX effects