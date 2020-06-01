Eric Johnson shares his secret to adding personality to your guitar playing

More Eric Johnson (Image credit: Scott Legato ) 5 guitar tricks you can learn from Eric Johnson

Eric Johnson's latest charity mini lesson might be just over three minutes long but it covers one of the most vital elements of any guitarist's playing; personality.

The expression a player can add to their fretting through their own vibrato and string stretching is integral to their sense of feel. So this one is essential viewing.

Johnson has previously filmed two other mini guitar lessons so far and is asking for players to donate to their local food banks in return.