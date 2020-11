More Eric Johnson (Image credit: ) Eric Johnson's top 5 tips for guitarists

The lockdown has provided a rare chance to learn directly from one of the world's greatest guitar players with Eric Johnson's new mini lessons series.

Two have already gone live and all Eric asks in return is that players considering making a donation to their local food bank in this time of increased need.

These guitar lessons are more than worth it, as you'll see below.

Eric Johnson Mini Lesson 1

Eric Johnson Mini Lesson 2