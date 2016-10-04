Eric Johnson's top 5 tips for guitarists

Eric Johnson has long embodied the notion of a guitarist’s guitarist. He may not be as well-known as other heroes in the six-string hall of fame, but the Grammy-winning Texan’s staggering command over whatever instrument he plays and ability to perfectly place it within the sonic spectrum has led to wide-eyed admiration the world over.

It’s the kind of musicianship that can only come with an incredibly learned and disciplined approach to scales and theory, understanding the relationship between each interval across the entire neck as well the technicalities behind blistering alternate and hybrid picking.

This year’s album EJ sees Johnson pushing himself even further, with no electric instruments whatsoever, the majority of which were recorded unaccompanied in his home studio…

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do for a number of years but never got round to doing,” admits the singer-songwriter.

“I was always busy doing electric records or touring or whatever, but the acoustic stuff is something I’ve always done at home. And it’s a huge part of me, it’s very personal. So in the end, I decided to do this properly to represent another side of me.”

Though to the rest of us it seems like little could faze such a well-rounded musician, Johnson cites the challenge in not having the safety blanket of electric instruments as a driving factor behind the recordings.

For nine of the songs, there’s no band - just a piano or acoustic accompanied by voice - showcasing perhaps most up-close and personal side of the Texan we’ve heard yet.

“I had to go in and perform this stuff, rather than piece it together,” he continues.

I definitely had my homework cut out and it was a very different challenge for me...

“I wanted it to be more honest and straightforward, which forced me to figure out ways to make the orchestration work with just one solo acoustic guitar. And then practise the song until I was able to play it perfectly the whole way through, as I chose to record live. So I definitely had my homework cut out and it was a very different challenge for me...”

“I used brush strums in certain places and different chord voices to give it certain flavours in places. It was just a process of me trying to learn more about music: listening to records I like, working with guys like Mike Stern - absorbing more into my vocabulary, I guess.”

The album includes a cover of one of Jimi Hendrix’s lesser-known cuts, One Rainy Wish, which Johnson had performed live on the various Experience Hendrix tours he’s been involved in across the years.

Recording a new version, however, meant breathing new life into it in some way, eventually reimagining the piece as a haunting folk-jazz odyssey…

“It’s a song that I’ve always loved,” smiles Johnson.

“I just think it’s a really beautiful piece, as a lot of Jimi’s music was. I had performed it live on electric a few times just as it is on the original record, but I figured it would be really neat to look at it differently.

“A great song can be interpreted a whole number of ways and it sure was a fun experience showing just how wonderful I think that song is.”

Here, Eric Johnson shares his top five tips for guitarists…

EJ is out on 7 October via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

