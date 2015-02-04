Eric Johnson and Mike Stern talk joint album Eclectic

How did you come to start playing with Mike Stern?

“Well, I worked on his record, Big Neighbourhood. He asked me to do a cut on it, and so we just kind of met then and did that song, and then decided, ‘Well, we ought to do something some day’.

"We never planned anything, but then the Blue Note Club in Manhattan called up and said, ‘Hey, you guys want to come and play a week in New York?’ and we thought, ‘Ah, that’d be fun’, so we started to put a band together and just played the whole evening together.”

What do you admire about Mike’s playing?

“Well, firstly I think he’s just a great songwriter - I love the ballads he writes. He’s very sensitive and careful about writing a good composition. That’s very important to him, and so I think the big picture is that it’s about music and it’s about the composition.

"[With jazz] you start to realise, ‘Oh well, if you wanted to play lead, it’s just about extracting the notes that are in those chords’

"And then if you can figure out a way to play some good instrumental soloing or whatever within that, that’s all good. But you don’t want to sacrifice or lose a song, and I think that’s kind of the way he operates. So I admire that about him, and he’s a great player. He knows just so much of the old-school Charlie Parker and Coltrane stuff. He knows it backwards and forwards.”

Does playing alongside Mike, with his focus on jazz, push you out of your comfort zone to any degree?

“Well, yes. I mean, I think it pushes me to try to think more harmonically. And it’s more fun to get out of your comfort zone, really, because I guess a comfort zone is just re-doing everything you know, over and over, and that is maybe not as stimulating.”

A lot of players who start in blues end up wanting to venture into jazz, but don’t know how to get started. What are your tips?

“Well, you know, really it’s just about chord changes and playing the notes that are within those chords. And it’s more about that than it is about playing lead and then putting chords on later.

"If you were to just re-think your thought process, to ‘forget everything but chords’, then the sky’s the limit. You start to realise, ‘Oh well, if you wanted to play lead, it’s just about extracting the notes that are in those chords’. Then there are what you’d call ‘passing tones’, where there are notes not in the chords, but they’re recessive notes that just lead into the dominant notes in the chords.

"So, really, if you come at it from a rhythm player direction and just study the chord changes, that’d be the quickest, most efficient way, I think. You should also check out Charlie Christian and Django Reinhardt and all the old guys, Kenny Burrell, Jo Pass... they play a lot of simpler stuff. Not simple, but not fast and furious, where you can’t get inside of it, you know?

“But I’ve got just miles and miles to go to really learn what the heck I’m doing. I mean, I learn a little bit more each year or whatever, or if I’m around a really great jazz player like Mike, you know, I learn a lot from them, but I think the more I learn, the more I see, you know?

"The path ahead to really assimilating more is just to get the chord thing together - because from that comes the soloing, which is kind of backwards to the way we often think about it.”