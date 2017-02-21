ERA-N is a new plugin that promises “exceptional” de-noising with a single knob

De-noising can be a pretty technical business, with lots of parameters to fiddle with and graphs to look at. Accusonus, however, thinks that there’s a much simpler way to go about the business of cleaning up your audio; in fact, its new ERA-N plugin enables you to do it just by twisting a single knob.

Based on the company’s multi-patented noise removal algorithms, this gives you five spectral presets to choose from so that you can focus your processing on specific frequency bands.

ERA-N is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. The regular price is $59, though you can currently purchase it for the introductory price of $39. Find out more on the Accusonus website.