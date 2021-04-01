Epiphone unleashes a 24-fret signature GhostHorse Explorer for Brendon Small

Last year's Epiphone Prophecy models weren't the only high-spec metal machines the brand had up its sleeve – a new Explorer signature model for Metalocalypse TV series creator and musician Brendon Small has just come galloping out of the traps. It's his third Epiphone following the Snow Falcon Flying V and Thunderhorse Explorer.

Like the new Gibson Slim Harpo 'Lovell' ES-330, it's another model that was first mentioned in 2019 but while that electric guitar embraces traditions, this Epiphone Brendon Small GhostHorse Explorer makes some interesting deviations from the usual blueprint.

It's 24-frets rather than the usual 22 and featuring a Floyd Rose FRT-1000 tremolo system. A sculpted neck joint offers improved upper fret access and there's a bound body and neck.

In a nod to Small's solo album series Galaktikon, there's a depiction of main character Triton's ship inlayed at the 12th fret. And that Galaktikon Icarus spaceship is also on the back of the headstock.

The gloss finish is also called Galaktikon Burst with a AAA-maple veneer. The back is satin black.

Pickups are a classic combo of Gibson USA Burstbucker 1 and 2.

The Epiphone Brendon Small GhostHorse Explorer is priced at $799/£749. More info at Epiphone.