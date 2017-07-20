Brendon Small: my top 5 tips for guitarists

In 2010, Brendon Small - the musician and writer behind Metalocalypse’s virtual/cartoon band Dethklok - got a phone call that changed his life.

On the other end was the manager of his favourite group, bringing welcome news of their reunion and an even more jaw-dropping invitation to direct their next video. That band were Soundgarden and it would be for their lost track Black Rain, originally written during the Badmotorfinger era. It was their first single in 13 years, so naturally Brendon couldn’t quite believe what he was hearing…

“They’re one of my favourite bands of all time,” he says.

“I think there was an influence on even the first Galaktikon record I put out and I think it’s on the new record as well. I ended up having a long conversation with Kim [Thayil, guitarist], we were on the phone for three hours talking about Zappa, the Melvins, monster movies, sci-fi stuff… and it turns out that everyone is into comedy. And why shouldn’t they be? Between guitars and comedy, what else do you want out of life?!”

Not long after, he was invited to meet the childhood heroes he was now working with…

“Then I finally met Chris after the video was finished,” continues Brendon.

“They did this tiny show to 200 people sponsored by Guitar Hero, who funded the video. We mainly spoke about technical vocal stuff, how his voice, pitch and technique were still so strong after all these years. He talked to me about his warm-up routines and I was a little intimidated because this tall, lanky guy I worshipped was talking to me.

“After that, I went to see them do two nights in a row in Los Angeles, on the side of the stage looking at all the different tunings they would use, stuff like ones and fives… like an E, a couple of Bs and more Es. It was like one huge powerchord!”

The news of Chris Cornell’s passing earlier this year came as a massive shock to rock fans all over the world. For Brendon, it was especially heartbreaking given his admiration for Chris as a hero and now as a friend…

“What a horrible tragedy, it’s such a shame,” he says.

“Here’s what I hope: they are such an important rock band, I want the music to live on. In my mind, I’d love to see a benefit show for suicide prevention where the remaining members play with a bunch of singers to raise money and awareness.

“It’s like what Queen did after Freddie died, letting the music live on. No-one can sing like Chris, but then again, who could sing like Freddie Mercury? People took a crack at it and sounded fantastic.”

As for more current endeavours, the comedy writer/voice actor/musician/guitarist/producer is back with second Galaktikon full-length Become The Storm.

He has stated it will effectively serve as the new Dethklok album following complications over rights to the name - otherwise, it’s business as usual… expect only more of heavy metal mastery he built his name on.

“I had a couple of Gibson prototype Explorers built for me,” he reveals. “One is called a Snowhorse: it’s an all-white Explorer with Seymour Duncan Full Shred pickups, which believe it or not are medium output.

I divide my brain a bit… One side has been writing jokes and characters in comedy for the best part of 20 years, and the other has been practising guitar to the same extent

“For my leads, I used the Andy Timmons AT pedal made by JHS. It has a warmer, creamier sound that what’s associated with metal currently, which is why I think this record is a little warmer than other heavy sounds coming out right now.

“I also used the EVH distortion pedal for all my rhythm guitars, going into a Marshall Satriani JVM. They have a very reliable and consistent sound that isn’t too compressed and more open.

“There was also a Line 6 Helix for a couple of clean, swirly things… once I got the Impulse Responses, it really came to life and I’ve become a big fan of it.”

For Brendon, comedy and music have been two different sides of the same coin, in many ways using one to launch the other. Though it may be one of the more unconventional avenues to rock stardom, it’s clearly one that worked well for him…

“I divide my brain a bit,” he laughs.

“One side has been writing jokes and characters in comedy for the best part of 20 years, and the other has been practising guitar to the same extent.

“So if I’m selling a TV show about a band, the music has to be great. If the band sucks, the show will suck. Luckily for me, even though it wasn’t necessarily meant to do this, the music took off on its own… which is fun because I love playing guitar!”

Here the musician gives us his five tips to musical godliness…

Galaktikon II: Become The Storm is out on 25 August via Megaforce Records/MRI, and available to preorder on iTunes and Amazon.