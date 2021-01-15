Entire Rotosound range now available to buy as individual guitar and bass strings

Ever broken a string and got that sinking feeling? Knowing that at best you'll have to replace it with something that doesn't match your set. Good news – British string manufacturer Rotosound is now offering individual string packs from all its acoustic and electric guitar strings product lines that were previously only available to buy in full sets.

Buying guide (Image credit: Rotosound) The best electric guitar strings 2021: guitar string sets for all styles and budgets

Strings available include British Steel, Pure Nickel, polymer-coated Nexus, and powerful Ultramag guitar and bass sets.

Previously, only the Roto nickel coated guitar strings and Swing Bass 66 ranges were available singularly. Now musicians can enjoy experimenting with custom gauges too.

All Rotosound strings are sold in air-tight packaging that provides an unparalleled moisture barrier ensuring strings will not tarnish or fade before opening, keeping them factory fresh ready for use.

The single strings are available immediately from Rotosound dealers worldwide. For more info on the company's string ranges, head to rotosound.