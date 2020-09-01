Enter Guitarist of the Year 2020 now!

Guitarist of the Year 2020 launches today on Guitarworld.com, and it's your chance to showcase your talent and win across five hotly contested categories - Electric Guitarist, Acoustic Guitarist, Bass Guitarist, Young Guitarist (age 17 and under) and the all-new Guitar Teacher of the Year category.

All the winners will garner prizes from big-name sponsors, but that's really just the start. Successful finalists will also be featured in Guitar World and Guitar Player, and gain proper YouTube and online exposure; the last two years' finalists videos have amassed over 4 million views to date, and past Guitarist of the Year winners include Dave Kilminster (Roger Waters, Steven Wilson) and Guthrie Govan.

The 2020 finalists will be selected by Guitar World and Guitar Player experts, as well as star judges including John Petrucci, John 5 and Nita Strauss for the Electric Guitarist category and Tracy Wormworth for Bass.

It costs $30 to enter each category, a portion of which will be donated to music-based charity the NAMM Foundation. Guitar Teacher of the Year is free to enter, and Guitarist of the Year 2020 is accepting submissions for all categories between September 1 and October 31.

For more details on how to enter, see guitaristoftheyearawards.com now!