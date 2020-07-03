Enter a track in Abbey Road’s music production competition and win a feedback session with Brockhampton’s Romil Hemnani

If you’re keen to pitch your production skills against your contemporaries - and to be in with a chance of getting some feedback from a pro artist - Abbey Road Studios has a competition for you. And, if you win, you’ll get some creative feedback from none other than Brockhampton producer and songwriter Romil Hemnani.

Your task is to create a piece of music - any genre, length or style is fine - and submit it. The only stipulation is that it needs to feature one of Abbey Road’s plugins or sampled instruments. If you don’t currently own any of these, you can take Waves up on its offer of a 7-day trial of any plugin from the Abbey Road Collection pack and use that.

You have until midnight on Wednesday 8 July to submit your entry. After that, a team of Abbey Road Studios engineers will listen to the entries and create a shortlist, from which Romil Hemnani will choose a winner. The winner will then be invited to take part in a 30-minute online feedback session with Romil via video call.