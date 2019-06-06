Enner from Soma Laboratory is a synth that will feed off your emotions

Soma Laboratory has announced it plans on creating a new line of instruments that will react to your emotional state.

In a bid to explore new ways of sound extraction and self-expression, the Russian company has developed its first prototype.

Enner, a portmanteau of inner energy, is an instrument designed for “embracing the strengths and infinite possibilities of an emotional exchange.” Heavy stuff indeed.

Its sole purpose is to literally give you all the sounds at your fingertips and through exploration and experimentation, your body becomes part mixing console, envelope generator, filter and waveshaper.

Enner has been developed in collaboration with sounds artist SiSTOR and there is promise of more instruments along the same ethos to follow.

Keep an eye on the Soma Laboratory website for more info.