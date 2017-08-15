Enjoy free interactive subtractive synthesis lessons in your browser

With a majority of synths being based on subtractive synthesis, understanding how this works is pretty much a prerequisite if you want to go beyond presets and simple tweaking. And now, thanks to Electric Telepathy, you can learn the ropes interactively via your web browser.

The company, which was also responsible for the web-based Fluoresynth, has just published a series of quick and easy lessons, each of which features a playable component of a subtractive synth. You’ll learn about oscillators, filters, envelopes and LFOs, and there’s also a full subtractive synth that you can use to put your new-found skills into practice.

The lessons are free, and the synth can be played by clicking the online keyboard, using QWERTY keys or plugging in a MIDI keyboard. Get yourself schooled on the Electric Telepathy website.