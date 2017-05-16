Pay what you want for the Fluoresynth plugin, or just play it in your browser

Electric Telepathy’s Fluoresynth is a new software instrument that uses the harmonic series to create pitched musical tones. Essentially, there’s a fundamental tone and 12 overtones, with the relationship between the fundamental and the overtones determining the brightness and warmth.

The interface is straightforward, with non-technical parameter names that are designed to give you a more ‘musical’ editing experience. There’s a built-in oscilloscope and velocity sensitivity.

Fluoresynth is available as a VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac, and you can name your price when you buy it (the minimum price is $5). There’s also a demo to try, and a web version that you can play in your browser.

Find out more on the Electric Telepathy website.