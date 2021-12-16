Tim Exile’s Endlesss is now free: online looping and jamming app is here to get you through the bleak midwinter

Launched in 2020, Tim Exile’s Endlesss gave succour to those who wanted to continue to collaborate on music during lockdown. A cloud-connected looper that enables you to jam and remix with fellow musicians, the desktop version of this multi-platform app previously cost £79 (there was also a £4.49 content subscription) but it’s now been made available for free.

This decision has been taken on the basis that Endlesss is shifting to a new economic model that will see the launch of digital collectibles marketplace in 2022. This will enable users to sell ‘rifffs’, with Endlesss taking a cut of these sales, too.

Endlesss is also establishing the Endlesss Foundation to oversee the building of community-owned, decentralised infrastructure for collaborative creativity, enabling the Endlesss community and third-party toolmakers to build their own tools within the Endlesss ecosystem.

“Our longstanding mission has been to recreate the primal joy of pre-industrial social creativity for a modern, digital world,” says Tim Exile. “Putting a paywall at the beginning of this journey keeps too many people away from experiencing the joy of creating music on Endlesss with others around the world. By making our tools free and launching these new platform products, we’re dropping the barrier to social creativity for everyone.”

Endlesss has also launched a Windows version of its app. Available on the Microsoft store, this sits alongside the existing iOS and Mac versions.