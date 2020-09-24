Elektron’s Analog Four MKII synth and Analog Rytm MKII drum machine have been ‘refined, rewrought, and reborn’, but don’t call them MKIII models

When a company announces that two of its products have been ‘transformed, refined, rewrought and reborn,’ you’d think think that new versions are being launched, but in the case of Elektron’s Analog Four MKII synth and Analog Rytm MKII drum machine , that’s not quite the case.

Yes, these machines have been updated - both now come with a black (as opposed to grey) finish, backlit color palette and new factory content - but, to be clear, they’re not MKIII models, Just refreshed MKII ones.

The new content comes from the likes of Eraldo Bernocchi, Lucifer's Aid, Spit Mask, and (d) glitched, as well as the Elektron team. This comprises fresh patterns and kits; whether the content is also being offered to existing Analog Four MKII and Analog Rytm MKII owners isn’t clear.

The refreshed Analog Four MKII and Analog Rytm MKII cost $1399/£1199/$1379 and $1699/£1599/€1599 respectively. Find out more on the Elektron website.