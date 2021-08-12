Electronic Sound Summit's 2021 edition set to take place at Liverpool's Baltic Triangle

The Electronic Sound Summit returns in September for it's 2021 edition, taking place in Liverpool's Baltic Triangle.

The two-day conference, focused on the UK electronic music scene, aims to inform and empower creatives with education and inspiration through a program of panels, talks, workshops, masterclasses, and demonstrations. The event is set to feature over 50 artists, promoters, and industry leaders in addition to brands and organisations playing a pivotal role in the UK's electronic music industry.

Topics covered by speakers, panels and workshops will range from inclusivity, music management, and advice for fledgling artists and those looking to launch their own label. Representatives of both Pioneer DJ and Ableton will be attending, hosting workshops and demonstrations across both days of the event.

Other speakers and guests include Radio 1's Jaguar, Kate Simko of the London Electronic Orchestra, Bushwacka! of Listen Up Therapy and Michael Kill of the Night Time Industries Assocation.

Speaking about the event, Conference Coordinator Phil Noone said “ESS:2021 is arguably our most critical event to date. In light of the current international struggles the Music Industry is facing, we need to reconnect to the industry and discuss these issues as a community to ensure a healthy regeneration, while also celebrating what dance music means to all of us, past, present and future."

Electronic Sound Summit 2021 takes place Friday 3rd and Saturday 4th September in Liverpool. Grab a ticket here.