Electro-Harmonix announces the 1440 Stereo Looper pedal

Hot on the heels of the TC Electronic Ditto+, another new looper pedal is vying for your attention: Electro-Harmonix's 1440 Stereo Looper.

An evolution of its 720 Looper from five years ago, the 1440 doubles the loop time to 24 minutes, while adding extra functionality to the second footswitch as well as midi sync that should prove popular.

The 1440 Stereo Looper also has a companion Loop Manager App to allow players to download and upload loop audio easily from a Mac or PC.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

The 1440's feature highlights include:

Uncompressed audio: 24-bit A/D/A 44.1kHz sample rate

Undo-Redo function (also available via optional footswitch)

Reverse and Octave speed effects at the touch of a button or a footswitch tap

1 Shot Button, when pressed the loop is played back one time, then stops

Footswitch selectable for Stop, Reverse/Octave Effects, or Loop Retrigger

Unlimited overdubbing

Optional external footswitch control for selecting loops and Undo/Redo

Adjustable loop fadeout time

Loop synchronisation to external MIDI Clock

USB connection for download and upload of loop audio files with custom EHX1440 application for Mac and Windows

Programmable looping order: REC/PLAY/DUB or REC/DUB/PLAY

The 1440 Stereo Looper comes equipped with a standard EHX 9.6DC200mA power supply, and a US street price of $221.30 / £185.

For more info head over to ehx.com