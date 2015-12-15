Electro-Harmonix expands looping line with 720 Stereo Looper pedal

If recent releases are anything to go by, Electro-Harmonix is taking looping very seriously, and the 720 Stereo Looper is the latest addition to the company's catalogue.

Doubling up on the compact Nano Looper 360 - quite literally in terms of loop time, footswitches, inputs and outputs - the 720 offers 720 seconds (ie, 12 minutes) of stereo recording time, plus 10 independent loops and unlimited overdubbing.

The pedal's left switch controls looping, overdubbing and undo/redo functions, while the right stops and starts loops, and activates effects, including reverse and half-speed.

External three-button foot controllers can also be used to change banks up or down and provide instant undo/redo functionality.

Elsewhere, the pedal provides a loop fade-out mode for smooth stops, as well as stereo inputs and outputs, plus 9V battery or power supply operation - an EHX PSU is included.

The 720 Stereo Looper is available now for $185.40 - EHX has more.