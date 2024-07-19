Dyson’s OnTrac headphones promise to deliver "best-in-class noise cancellation" by sampling external sounds “384,000 times a second”

Having re-thought the vacuum cleaner and hand/hair dryer, British company Dyson is now turning its innovative eye to the world of headphones with the $499 OnTrac.

This isn’t the first time Dyson has stepped into the world of personal audio. It previously gave us the Zone, a slightly bonkers looking product that combines headphones and an air purifying mask. This is the company’s first ‘pure’ headphone product, though, and given its price tag, it looks like it’s designed to compete with the likes of the Apple AirPods Max and Sonos Ace.

Despite being new to this market, Dyson reckons it has a high level of understanding of acoustics and psychoacoustics because its engineers have always specialised in “creating products that move air”. It also claims to have “extensive knowledge of acoustic and noise reduction techniques”.

All of which means that Dyson feels bullish about the OnTrac to claim that it offers “best-in-class noise cancellation” and “enhanced sound range”. With a frequency range of 6Hz - 21kHz, we’re promised a high level of detail across the board, along with “deep sub-bass and high-end brilliance”.

(Image credit: Dyson)

Active Noise Cancellation, meanwhile, is handled by a custom algorithm that uses eight microphones and samples external sound 384,000 times a second. You can monitor this in real-time using the MyDyson app, which also enables you to choose between three EQ modes.

Other features include head detect, so audio is paused when the headphones are removed, a joystick controller and “crystal-clear” call quality. Battery life sounds impressive, too: a reported 55 hours, even with the ANC enabled.

The OnTrac’s chunky, slightly retro look will probably divide opinion, but there’s scope for customisation here as you have a choice of headband, earcup and cushion colours. Dyson says that this means that you’ll be able to choose from more than 2,000 possible colour combinations, which could lead to some serious pre-purchase procrastination.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can sign up for updates on the OnTrac’s availability on the Dyson website.