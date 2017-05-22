Dude, where’s my Bastl mini mixer?

Bastl Instruments has dropped Dude, a new mini mixer that’s designed to be used with its diminutive Kastle synth - and any other portable production tool for that matter.

The battery-operated, five-channel audio mixer is decked out with mini jack inputs and output.

With a firm eye on performance, each channel has a dedicated mute button and up to +20dB gain to boost weak signals and saturate line-level signals.

Even though it’s monophonic, Dude will still be able to drive your headphones, so you should find it perfectly suitable for small setups, portable rigs and live performances.

5 channel monophonic mixer

up to +20dB (10x) gain knob for each channel

dedicated mute button switch per channel (not click less)

dual mono output for driving headphones

powered by 4x AA battery or external adaptor 9-12VDC

The Dude is available now for €75 and you’ll find more information on the Bastl Instruments website and buy direct on Noise Kitchen.