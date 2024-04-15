Dtronics is turning the free Dexed synth plugin, an emulation of the Yamaha DX7, into a hardware synth

Dexed is one of our favourite free synth plugins, being a highly accurate software emulation of the Yamaha DX7 FM synth. Now, though, it looks like things are turning full circle, as Dtronics is taking the Dexed code and packing it into a hardware synth known as DT-DX.

There’s actually another step involved in the process here, as DT-DX is based on a DIY Raspberry Pi synth called MiniDexed. The Dtronics version appears to be a less barebones, more fully-formed affair that you don’t need to build yourself.

Synth Anatomy reports that this will be an 8-part multitimbral instrument with mixing options at the output stage, plus the facility to detune each instance independently. Compressor and reverb effects are set to be included, too.

One thing that might deter deep-diving DXers slightly is the interface, which looks like it comprises little more than a push-knob and a two-line display. As such, it’s not going to be great for realtime control, but if you just want to browse and play presets, it might do the job.

Round the back you’ll find audio and MIDI connectivity along with USB ports for power and hooking up a MIDI controller keyboard.

We’re still waiting for a price and release date, but presumably these will soon be forthcoming on the Dtronics website. The company already has a dedicated controller for the DX7 known as the DT7.