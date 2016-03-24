DTronics DT7 has just made the Yamaha DX7 easier to use

DTronics has created a new hardware controller for the Yamaha DX7 that promises easy use and no menu diving.

With its tiny screen and layers of menu options, the DX7 was notoriously hard to program. The DT7 looks to do away with any on-screen programming in favour of a knob-per-function layout.

Not new to MIDI programming products, DTronics has also created hardware programmers for the Roland JX-3 and Alpha Juno series.

The DT7 will be available soon for €1249, and more information can be found on the DTronics website.

Key features: