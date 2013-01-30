Young Drummer's of the Year to do battle this weekend

That time of year is almost upon us again, as the finest young sticksmen battle it out in the Young Drummer of the Year competition this weekend.

Ten drummers have been shortlisted for the event, which is held at Leamington Spa's Royal Spa Centre on 3 February. And they are…

Sien Gwilym Roberts (16), Wales. Favourite drummer: Vinnie Colaiuta, Dave Weckl, Benny Greb, Johnny Rabb, Thomas Lang and Marco Minnemann.

Paul Youngs (16), Lowestoft. Favourite drummer: Mike Portnoy, Mike Mangini and Gavin Harrison

Callum Edwards (15), Ayrshire. Favourite drummer: Mike Mangini, Aaron Spears, Chad Smith, Roger Taylor.

Euan Leslie (13), Dumfries: Favourite drummer: Gavin Harrison

Nick Georgiou (13), Glasgow. Favourite drummer: Mike Portnoy

Peter Rayner (16), Chelmsford. Favourite drummer: Steve Gadd

Oscar Ogden (13), Lancashire. Favourite drummer: Chad Smith, Stanton Moore

Nathan Greene (16), Birmingham. Favourite drummer: Tony Royster Jr, John Blackwell, Dave Weckl, Buddy Rich, Tony Williams, Dennis Chambers

Nathan Wallington (16), Dorset. Favourite drummer: Chad Smith, Dave Weckl, Dave Elitch and Buddy Rich.

Matthew Brown (16), London. Favourite drummer: Josh Mckenzie

The final ten have been whittled down from around 400 entries, and each will showcase their skills at the grand final infront of star judges Richard Jupp, Ash Soan, Donavan Hepburn and Robin Guy.

