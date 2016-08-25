Will Champion on world domination with Coldplay, new kits and the art of waiting

By the second album, A Rush Of Blood To The Head, you’d clearly all improved massively as musicians – is it true to say you’d spent a lot more time working on your technique by then?

“Definitely, I think it was honed over a huge amount of touring. It’s funny now when I listen back to those records, on the rare occasion I do, I can really tell what I was listening to, who I was influenced by. Around the time of Rush Of Blood To The Head, we started to get into Echo & the Bunnymen, and we started to get into Neu!, Krautrock, and Kraftwerk – just starting to sow those seeds... we were quite free, there was a lot of acoustic-y stuff and soft sounding rhythms on the first record, and on the second one we discovered a way to play with slightly more of an edge, but still getting the emotion of the song across.”

Did that suit your playing style better? You’re obviously a very hard hitter!

“Not initially, that’s the thing – I think all of these things are influenced by your surroundings. As you start to play bigger places you become aware of the need for it to be visual as well and I think that’s something we’ve always thought a lot about in our band, how it comes across on stage. Jonny and Guy have got a lot to do technically so it means they can’t run around a lot. And at the time of Rush Of Blood Chris was at the piano a lot and I felt that the show would benefit and the band would benefit from having something a bit more visual, so arms flying around a bit.

Right off the bat I didn’t have the confidence to play loud or heavy, I just was focussed on not f**king up basically!

“Because there are wonderful drummers but if you’re standing at the back of a big arena, sometimes you can’t tell if a drummer’s even moving! These amazingly gifted technical players, and they’re wonderful to listen to, but I want to be able to see what they’re doing and if you don’t have cameras on the drums then the occasional big haymaker makes a difference, and people think, ‘Oh he’s really into it.’ Right off the bat I didn’t have the confidence to play loud or heavy, I just was focussed on not f**king up basically!”

Would you say there’s a trade-off there between chopsy playing and the showmanship needed for the big stadium gigs?

“There are elements to it, I agree with that – there’s less room for subtlety in bigger arenas. But having said that there’s a lot of stuff that we’re able to do now with using drum pads and sequencers and things like that, that really provides a lot of that sort of nuance but with clarity. That’s one of the great things we’ve discovered through our sound engineer, really boosting the kit with electronic samples and you can then have power and clarity but with intricacies and a bit more detail. But it definitely is the case sometimes, if I was to listen back to just my drum performance throughout a whole show, I’d be able to pick holes in it, every song, but it’s really about the end product. What is happening in the stadium, with these 80,000 people – are they enjoying it? That’s really the ultimate. If someone says, oh, he was a bit sloppy today, as long as people are singing and people are enjoying themselves, that’s what gets me going.”

When you go into the studio, and when you’re in the writing process, do you feel that you are able to do a little bit more technical drumming, and is it always in your mind then, how is this going to come across when we go to play it live?

“Yeah definitely. It’s funny, I was thinking about that when we were recording the last album. We were doing a lot of drum takes, but I would be trying to put down a drum pass and maybe in two or three takes [they’d be], ‘Yeah I think we’ve got it,’ and I would be suspicious immediately because previously, on the first album, it would be 25 or 30 takes before I got anywhere near it.

“So I thought to myself, well actually you have been playing the drums most days for the last 15 years, it’s no surprise you’re getting a little bit better! It’s quite nice to have that moment, to think, actually I can do this. It might not be a particularly difficult drum part but there’s no reason I can’t do it in one or two takes. But initially I’m always suspicious, I always doubt that it’s possible to do it quickly and efficiently and play it really well. It’s nice to surprise yourself.”