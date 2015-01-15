Whiplash and the 15 best drum movies

Dana Carvey, Mike Myers’ mulleted sidekick Garth in the Wayne’s World films, got his first drum kit at an early age and is a pretty proficient drummer – as evidenced by the fact that he played Garth’s drum solo in the film himself.

Garth wanders over to the music store drum section and sits down behind a huge double-kick drum Yamaha kit. He launches into a truly awe-inspiring drum solo – stage lights and all – to an audience of one long-hair, who tells him, “You’re… gulp! Amazing, dude.” “Thanks,” says Garth, returning to his meeker self, “I like to play.’ He tings the crash, the punchline to one of Wayne’s World’s very best and funniest scenes. Party on, Garth.