What is the best new electronic gear of 2016?

The world of electronic percussion is still seeing major advances thanks to the constant evolution of technology. The capabilities of electronic drums today are considerable and, amazingly, these developments have only taken place in the very recent past - imagine where we'll be in the next 5-10 years?

With the increasing popularity of electro-acoustic hybrid set-ups, the possibilities are incredibly exciting, and this year we saw some great new products from established brands as well as innovative gear from a handful of new names too. What has been your 2016 highlight?

Want to vote in other Best in drums 2016 categories? Have your say here.