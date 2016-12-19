Weezer drummer Pat Wilson on the band's past, present and future

Pat Wilson has powered geek rock heroes Weezer for the best part of 25 years.

In doing so he has enjoyed and endured the peaks and troughs of the band’s career, and there have been plenty of those.

Wilson and co were catapulted to megastardom off the back of their classic debut, the Blue album, thanks in no small part to the infectious hooks of, and Happy Days-inspired video for, Buddy Holly.

The achingly simple yet supremely effective drum fill intro of Undone (The Sweater Song) also proved that Wilson had an ear for a cool drum lick. But when follow-up record Pinkerton received a critical bashing (from the same critics who today laud the album as an all-time classic) Weezer withdrew from the spotlight.

They returned with another stunning record in 2001 before going through a mid-career lull and a spate of disappointing records which saw the band dabble, unsuccessfully, with electronics. As you can see, enough twists and turns to bring on a nasty bout of motion sickness. But we’re not done yet, and neither are Weezer.

After being written off once again by the critics they have bounced back in spectacular fashion with their latest, the White album. It turns out there’s plenty of life in these old dogs yet. When we spoke to the Rush-loving, hard-hitting Wilson we found out all about the rollercoaster ride that is a quarter of a century with Weezer.

How did you first get into drumming?

“I had a cousin who was seven years older than me. When he was 14 he would bring over records like 2112 by Rush and Van Halen I and I just really loved music, I can't remember a time when I didn't love it. By that I mean really love it, not just think, 'Oh, music's cool.' So I would constantly listen to these records. I would listen to the drums and think, 'How do they do that?' But somehow I knew what the sounds were, I knew that was the hi hat, that was the snare drum, that was the kick drum. I didn't even have a drum set until I was 19 though. I had two friends with drum kits and I would just play their kits because they weren't that into it [laughs]. I must have been an annoying friend!”

How did joining Weezer come about?

“I moved to Los Angeles in 1990 and somehow just through mutual friends and getting out there meeting people I hooked up with Rivers [Cuomo, vocals/guitar]. He was in a progressive metal band but he wanted to do more songwriting. We kind of kicked around a couple of different things and eventually Weezer came together out of those. It's all pretty unlikely how it all happened but from just playing shows throughout Los Angeles we were lucky enough to catch the ears of some people and it went from there.”

Is it true that you had a 50 song project, where you pledged to write 50 songs before recording?

“I was always like, 'Let's just record all the time,' because I just loved playing. But Rivers was adamant that we needed to write 50 songs before we start to record the best ones. Looking back on it that was probably a good idea.”

We’d say so, as when you did go into record your debut to came out with a classic. It’s also a record with some great drumming moments, like the intro to Undone

“Ha, that's true. I just always started it that way I have no idea where it came from but that became a very identifiable fill. I find that funny. I remember being just so in awe of working with [producer] Ric Ocasek. I loved The Cars, I still do love The Cars, of course, their records are amazing. Just being there with him was so interesting.”

Buddy Holly was the big hit, did you have any idea that song, and its video, would have such an impact for you?

“I had no idea. I know Rivers didn't want it to be on the record. He wanted it to be on the next record, but Ric insisted. Ric also insisted on the little synthesiser line that runs through the verses. I remember Rivers being like, 'I don't know if I want to do this,' but it came out great. The video turned out so well too. What's interesting about the video is that everyone at the time thought we were using a lot of CGI, but I don't believe there is any of that on there. It's all just very clever camera work by Spike Jonze who is a genius.”

That album was a runaway success, was there a feeling that Weezer became very big very quickly?

“There was probably a six month gap between us finishing the record and it actually being released. A couple of months after it was released he managed to get a single played on KROQ in Los Angeles. It actually caught on pretty quick. We did some savvy videos with Spike Jonze. He was so good and he really helped the whole thing to come together. By Christmas it was like, 'Wow, things are really moving along.'”