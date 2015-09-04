More

Vote for your favourite groove drummers

By

Take our quick poll to help us decide who are the greatest ever groove drummers

The Roots' drummer is known for his groove
The Roots' drummer is known for his groove (Image credit: Gonzales Photo/Christian Hjorth/The Hell Gate/Corbis)

For a forthcoming issue of Rhythm, we're asking who are your favourite all-time groove drummers? Those players whose feel and pocket are so sublime that they make any track groove effortlessly. It's not all about the chops - although chopsy players may apply - but rather an ability to stay in the pocket and provide a head-nodding, hip-shakingly good drum groove.

We've started with our favourites - with a suggested track to seek out or watch on YouTube, to remind you of these guys' amazing groove. You can also cast a vote for any drummer we may have missed. What a list it is already, so we appreciate how hard it might be picking just one - so you can pick up to three of your favourite groove drummers! Vote away!