Vintage Trouble's guide to groove drumming

“I use a bass drum with no hole in the head. I like toget that vintage old soul, early rock’n’roll sound. Ifyou get that cool drum sound and add a good drummer to it then it has this attitude, it has a voice. A lot of drums have lost their voice. You set them up,put mics on them, the sound guy puts a bunch ofeffects on them to make them sound like drums.

"Drummers aren’t developing their own tones, the way they want their drums to sound. I see so many drummers sit down at the kit but never give the tonea thought. So many guys are just doing the same thing, they’re not trying to make their own way,they’re just buying a drum and hitting it and that’s their sound.”