Vintage drum gear: Sonor kits

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history.

Here we investigate two kits from Germany’s Sonor - probably the oldest of the surviving major drum companies, dating back to 1875. This first kit's owner is self-described ‘weekend warrior’ Richard Thomas from Rotherham.

Richard bought the drums last year from Galaxy Music in Castleford, West Yorkshire. He describes Galaxy as an Aladdin’s cave specialising in vintage gear. “The owner, Steve Galaxy, called me saying he’d found an old German kit in a Ringo-type finish. I loved the look of it and the price was fair.

“I’d never seen a Sonor in this finish before; it reminded me of Ludwig’s bold ’70s blue and black ‘bowling ball’-type oyster finish.