Vintage drum gear: Leedy & Ludwig and Ludwig & Ludwig

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history. Here we have two exquisite examples of the evolution of the Ludwig name...

In the 1930s and 1940s Leedy Drums and Ludwig & Ludwig Drums were produced side-by-side by CG Conn, the famous US band instrument manufacturer.

Around 1950, Conn was finally compelled to rationalise and for a few years produced a single line, Leedy & Ludwig drums. These drums were an amalgamation of the two marques.

Mark Jeffs of Rusty Drums (www.rustydrums. co.uk) obtained this kit via eBay from the New York family of the original owner who bought the kit new in 1951.

“He bought the bass drum, snare drum and rack tom, adding the floor tom about six months later,” says Mark. “He couldn’t afford chrome plating on the floor tom so it’s nickel-plated instead.

“His daughter told me he only gigged with the floor tom and snare drum, while the bass drum and rack tom never left the house. Which is why they have the original calf heads on them and are immaculate.

“The floor tom also has its original calf batter with a plastic resonant, while the snare has its original resonant and a plastic batter. The toms have stick-chopper single-flanged hoops and claws.”