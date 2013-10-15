Vintage drum gear: Leedy kits

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history.

It’s back to the USA this time for a stunning Leedy kit in Sparkling Gold, which belongs to Amsterdam drummer and dealer Winnie Mensink.

“We used to have this band called Blue Moon Special playing early rock’n’roll,” explains Winnie. “It was all retro-style, so I needed a late 1940s set with a 26" bass drum. I bought it off Mark Cooper’s Vintage Drums. It is a 1949 Leedy Broadway ‘Nite Club’. The sizes are 14"x61⁄2", 26"x14", 13"x9" and 16"x16".

“In the 1940s the Nite Club was Leedy’s top outfit. In the 1945 catalogue it has a 28" bass drum, plus an extra 14"x12" tom. By 1949 the standard figuration was a 24" bass drum with 13", 16" and matching snare, but an optional 26" could be ordered at a little extra cost. So in 1949 this set was priced at $357, plus $36.50 for the chrome hardware.”