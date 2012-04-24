Vintage drum gear: Camco kit

Each month Rhythm Magazine tracks-down and checks-out vintage gear in order to marvel at a bit of drum-making history. Here we look at a rare Camco kit...

Although Ludwig, Gretsch, Slingerland and Rogers were the big American names of the ’60s and ’70s, there are those who prefer the far less well-known Camco drums.

The last Camco set we encountered was back in 2004 as the drums are really quite rare. However, a while ago we came across not one but two sets of even rarer George Way drums at the National Drum Fair - and George Way drums are the direct predecessors of Camco.