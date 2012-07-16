VIDEO: Rush's Geddy Lee on recording drums for Clockwork Angels (Part 5)

Here it is! The final instalment of our five part video interview with Rush's Geddy Lee. This time the frontman talks about Neil Peart and Nick Raskulinecz's unique relationship and how that aided the recording of the drum tracks for Clockwork Angels.

You can catch up on the rest of the clips on the links below:

Part 1: Geddy Lee on the Time Machine tour

Part 2: Geddy Lee on how studios have evolved

Part 3: Geddy Lee on recording Clockwork Angels

Part 4: Geddy Lee on switching instruments

Buy Rush's new album Clockwork Angels

Physical: http://smarturl.it/RUSHcdstand

Digital: http://smarturl.it/RUSHdigistand