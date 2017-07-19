Katatonia's Anders Nyström shares guitar recording tips and reveals how he pairs synth with six-string

How the Katatonia guitarist unlocked the door to the keyboard world…

“I have a super easy answer for how I write our keyboard parts - I use a MIDI guitar pickup! Anything I play gets transcribed into MIDI notes, so when I find something I like on guitar, it’s as easy as plugging in and browsing through the right sounds for it. I used to have the Roland GK before, but now I use in-built Graph Tech Hexpander pickups, which have become my main workhouse and are built into my guitars.

“Considering the guitar is my main instrument, I want to transfer my skills quickly and smoothly into the electronic realm. This is also how I record bass, I’ll play the parts on guitar and run it through a plug-in for our demoes without any need for an actual bass.”

Rise of the robots

The slow-but-steady shift from death to digital…

“The first time we started incorporating any electronic element was vaguely on 2001’s Last Fair Deal Gone Down, before the time of proper studio computers. We had to do it the analogue way, loop it all up and record.

“I would line up all these crazy pedals to get the sound we wanted on the beat, there were no plug-ins to punch in. We were still experimenting during those years, we weren’t really sure of how much to incorporate.

“Viva Emptiness, two years later, was when we moved to the digital platform. All the demoes were done on computer and that’s when we discovered a new world of plug-ins, software and all that stuff.

“Before that, we’d use analogue 24-tracks synched via midi to a click track we had to program, so it really opened the door for us… probably because we aren’t keyboard players! There was also a huge difference in the time it took to program these strings or pianos compared recording them live.”

Betcha can’t write this!

Anders explains why there’s so much more to playing than technique…

“I love my metal clichés as much as the next guy, but it’s good to broaden your mind. Don’t get trapped into conservative thinking, just watching Betcha Can’t Play This! YouTube shred videos. Maybe leave that for a bit and see what other guitar players are doing. Learn how to write good songs and follow that inspiration.

“If you can shred fast, cool, but what is that worth when you can’t write a good song? A well-rounded player has influences across the board. Maybe look at Tom Morello over the shredder boy on YouTube, inject that back into your voice and you’ll end up sounding totally unique. It’s those little twists that will give you an identity.”