VIDEO: Rush's Geddy Lee on the Time Machine tour (Part 1)

Check out the video above to see Rush's Geddy Lee explain the difficulties of recording new album Clockwork Angels after an extended period on the road with the Time Machine tour.

We've got a series of five videos with Rush frontman, bassist and songwriting supremo Geddy Lee waxing lyrical on a number of topics relating to the album sessions. We'll be rolling them out, one-a-day, over the next five days, so check back tomorrow for more!

