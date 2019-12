It was only a year ago that ex-footballer Dion Dublin unveiled the percussion instrument he'd been working on called The Dube. Following 12 months of promotion including a video demo with Rhythm magazine, the retired striker took his cubic instrument out on the road last week to perform with Ocean Colour Scene at the University Of East Anglia.

Check out the video above for a fans-eye-view of the band performing You've Got It Bad, or go to the BBC for a closer look and an interview with Dublin.