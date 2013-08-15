UPDATED: Korn singer rules out David Silveria return

UPDATE: Jonathan Davies has shot down talk of former drummer David Silveria returning to Korn.

Silveria had suggested that he would rejoin the band if asked, and in doing so would restore the band's groove.

Posting on his Facebook page, the sticksman stated that differences between the playing styles of himself and current Korn drummer Ray Luzier meant that the nu metal pioneers had lost their trademark sound.

Silveria said: "I am a funky groove drummer and Rayis a heavy metal drummer. That's why Korn will never sound as unique as we used to...Korn lost their groove."

But, in a new interview with Metal Hammer, Davies said that Silveria would not be asked back, adding: "I don't wanna say any negative stuff, but where we're at right now is perfect and Ray is an amazing drummer. He fits in good and doesn't have any typical drummer's complexes."

Korn release their new album The Paradigm Shift on 8 October.