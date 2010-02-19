Tycoon unveils Martin Verdonk Signature hand percussion

PRESS RELEASE: FCN Music are pleased to announce the arrival of the new Tycoon Martin Verdonk Signature Series hand percussion range.

Innovative and ergonomically designed instruments include the Cabasa Shaker, a nifty hybrid that utilises the chamber of a traditional cabasa to house steel fill to create a soft shaker, producing an instrument with a genuine dual role.

Other great shakers include the Easy Shake, whose original shape allows for a wide variety of sounds when played at different angles, and the Light and Heavy Swing Shakes, whose unique dumb bell shape enables them to be played with maximum comfort and versatility.

The range also includes the Tri Egg Shaker, three eggs banded together to give increased volume, and the beautiful Las Vegas Tambourines that come in gold or silver sparkle. As with all Tycoon products, the materials used are environmentally friendly, with all wood parts made from sustainable farmed Siam Oak.

RRP:

Easy-Shake £29.95

Las Vegas Tambourine Silver Sparkle £29.95

Las Vegas Tambourine Gold Sparkle £35.95

Swing Shake £32.95

Tri Egg Shaker £ 4.95

Cabasa Shaker £36.95

For more information, visit FSN Music and Tycoon Percussion

Information taken from official press release

