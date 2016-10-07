Tico Torres's top 5 tips for drummers

They may now be 33 years and 13 albums in, but there’s no sign of Tico Torres and Bon Jovi slowing down.

New album This House Is Not For Sale is nailed on to be a smash hit worldwide, and Torres has an inkling of just why the New Jersey stalwarts have stood the test of time.

“We all still want it,” he says on the eve of the record’s release. “We’ve been through a lot together. We’ve had all the trappings of fame, fortune and everything that goes with it. We got past that and realised we’re doing this because we love working together.”

We’ve had all the trappings of fame, fortune and everything that goes with it. We got past that and realised we’re doing this because we love working together.

Thanks to the oodles of industry points that Jovi have acquired during their multi-million unit shifting career, This House Is Not For Sale was able to be recorded away from the shackles of major label pressures.

“In the earlier days we had a lot of pressure from record labels to put out hit album like bang, bang, bang,” Tico explains. “You can get caught in a whirlwind because as a young band you don’t know any better.

“In the 90s we started realising that we didn’t need to work like that constantly and we could pace ourselves more. There’s a lot of things in life that will influence how you work. I think it’s important to smell the roses every once in a while.”

Tico took a little time out, not to smell the roses, but to offer up his top five tips for drummers.