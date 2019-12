Thomas Lang has announced a brand new UK boot camp.

The drumming virtuoso is putting on a three-day camp at Bournemouth's Absolute Music.

Running between 21-23 March, the event will be packed full of lessons and seminars, and attendees will have the chance to tailor their time with Thomas to their own needs. Oh, but if you want to ask Thomas about his stick trick technique, you could try looking here first.

Places for the camp cost £450. Head here for more information.