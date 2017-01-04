The Workshop: How to change your snare wires

It is easy to take for granted the constant work that our snare wires do in order to create that unique sound at the centre of our kits.

Not only can they become stretched or damaged over time but with many different materials and sizes available, there is actually a whole world of customisation that we can delve into in order to tweak our sound, using different materials than the usual steel, and numbers of wires from the common 20-strand wires you’ll find in most snare drums.

Naturally, the more wires you have, the more snare response you will get.Your drum will most likely have 20-strand wires, though varieties range from 16 up to 42-strand.

Different materials are also available, and this will also contribute somewhat to the sound. Here we are replacing our 13", 20-strand steel wires with massive 42-strand wires.