The Workshop: How to change your drum head

In order to bring the best sound out of our drums, it is important not only to keep them in tune, but also replace the heads from time to time.

Even good quality heads will eventually become tired and begin to sound dull. The batter head will tend to be replaced more regularly as, obviously, that’s the one you hit, but it is still important to change the resonant head from time to time in order to keep things sounding fresh.

To show you how to do this, we’ve changed a snare batter in our workshop. Follow our simple steps, below, and new heads will be a cinch.

Your choice of drumhead will have an enormous impact on the sound of your drums. Try experimenting between clear and coated heads or single-ply versus double-ply. Base your decisions on your stylistic needs and ultimately, your overall sound preference. Here I have a single-ply coated ambassador.