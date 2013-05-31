The Weekend Woodshed

WHERE IS ADVENTURE DRUMS?

Rhythm favourite Brad Davies, he of Adventure Drums, seems to have gone missing, judging by these videos…

Luckily, before he did, he interviewed Ilan Rubin at NAMM, who was of course the cover star of June's Rhythm…

NEW ISSUE OF RHYTHM!

The July issue of Rhythm officially goes on sale on Tuesday, though you may find it in shop this weekend and if you're a subscriber it's no doubt dog-eared already.

This month we celebrate the greatest ever rhythm sections - the drums and bass partnerships that have powered some of the finest music of all time. And, as a bonus, we give you some extra video content showing you how to lock in with a bass player in various musical styles!

Plus we bring you part 2 of our feature on West End theatre drumming, and interviews with Karl Brazil (Robbie Williams/Girls Aloud), Graham Hopkins (Glen Hansard/Therapy?/The Frames) and John French of Captain Beefheart's The Magic Band.

Drum tutor par excellence Kyle Cullen presents a feature on maximizing your practice, and there's all the usual great lessons from our regular team too.Plus we've got expert reviews of the latest gear, including new product from Liberty Drums, Sabian, DW, Korg, Tama and Remo.

It's on sale in newsagents, at myfavouritemagazines.com and from the Rhythm shell on the iTunes store.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY BONZO

Happy 65th birthday John Bonham! To celebrate Bonzo's birthday we've cut the price of our Oct 2011 issue on Apple Newsstand. The issue takes an in-depth look at the making of Led Zep's classic fourth album, with words from late engineer Andy Johns.



You can also pick up our recent Drum Like Bonham issue. Download the Rhythm app now and pick up something for the weekend!

GIVEN THE HARD SHOULDER

So, your car's broken down on the way to band practice, you might have to wait for ages for breakdown assistance and you've got your kit in the back. What do you do? Obviously, what this guy did - set-up on the hard shoulder

Or, you drive a customized motorbike sidecar with your drums set up on it and play ON THE WAY to band practice…

WHERE THERE'S A WILL

We stumbled across this awesome drum solo from Spycatcher's Will Taylor. Nice work, Will!

JOSH HAS GOT TALENT

Impressive performance from Josh McKenzie, aka McK Nasty, on Britain's Got Talent. Sadly, the judges just didn't know enough about anything and, well, he didn't win.

DRUM COVER OF THE MONTH

A nice cover of Michael Jackson's 'Rock With You' by Jayvid Borja - nice hi-hat work!

If you've done a drum cover you're particularly proud of, or if you've seen an awesome one recently - email us at rhythm@futurenet.com!