The Week in Drums: ACM, Primus and more

Welcome to Rhythm's weekly round-up of the latest drumming news.

ACM partners with renowned studio

The Academy of Contemporary Music has announced a partnership with world-famous recording studio Metropolis.

Under this new alliance, ACM students will forge stronger links between their course, the music industry, and Metropolis as a whole.

Chris Parles, Head of the Industry Link team at ACM, stated: "industry integration is at the heart of the ACM experience, to ensure students have the requisite skills necessary to enter and sustain a professional career in the industry. We are excited to work with Metropolis to support our students' development."

Primus

It's all change (again!) at the Primus drum stool. Jay Lane has let the band and has been replaced by Tim Alexander. Alexander, of course, has form with Primus, having played with the band previously, leaving in 2008.

Tommy Wells, RIP

Nashville session great Tommy Wells has passed away. Wells, whose credits included everyone from Don McLean to Dan Seals, was 61 years old. RIP, Tommy.