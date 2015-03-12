The Pretty Reckless's Jamie Perkins on soloing, keeping out of the way and more

After growing his chops in a number of different bands, Jamie caught his first real break – and one that would sow the seeds for his current gig – when he hooked up with guitarist and songwriter Ben Phillips in grungey early ’00s rock band Famous.

“I had already played in a band with Mark [Damon, bass player] and then Mark had actually quit that band, and Ben was one of the guys he started working with. Things weren’t working out with their drummer at the time so I got a call from Ben asking me to fill in.”

This band would later form the backbone of The Pretty Reckless, but it seems it wasn’t all quite written in the stars, and a clash of personalities could have derailed it from the start. “I was hesitant,” admits Jamie of his chance to work with the guitarist, “because I didn’t know what to think of Ben at first. Ben was very outspoken, and very critical… I was very used to being one of the leaders of the band, and with Ben he was the leader and it was the first time I had to listen to someone else, the first time I’d had to step down from that role. But we figured our stuff out.

"It was the worst when I was playing the stuff they’d already recorded, but once we started to work as a band on new stuff I think we came to a better understanding of how we could help each other out.”

“[Taylor Momsen] basically just joined our band and became the singer and took over!”

Famous put out one album in 2005, All The Wicked, packed full of big, grungey rock anthems in the vein of Soundgarden, a solid enough sound that they would take into a second recording session with producer Kato Khandwala… but fate would lend a big step-up in the shape of Taylor Momsen, who had written a bunch of rock songs and was looking for a band to help her realise those tunes.

“She basically just joined our band and became the singer and took over!” laughs Perkins.

A fortunate turn of events

Taylor Momsen had already made a name for herself as a child actor, starring in Jim Carrey Christmas film The Grinch, and later landing a big role in teen TV drama Gossip Girl. She was also a model before she quit all that to focus on her main love, rock music – and having made a connection with Famous producer Kato Khandwala, it was only a matter of time before she was introduced to guitarist Ben Phillips – and it seems they immediately clicked. Recalls Jamie, “Taylor heard the Famous album we’d made with Kato and said, ‘Well that’s kind of what I want to sound like, why don’t you guys just become my band? And we did. It was a very random but fortunate turn of events…”

The transition from playing in Famous to becoming The Pretty Reckless was fairly seamless, with one key extra ingredient in Ms Momsen.

“I’d [always] stay out of the way of vocals, but I never really concentrated on them – I was concentrating on rhythms and what was happening with the band, and when we started playing with Taylor it very much became, ‘Do not get in the way of the vocals.’ Which is great, because it forces you to be creative in other ways.

"But as far as adapting we didn’t really have to adapt too much, because she liked what she heard so she wasn’t trying to change anything – it was, ‘We’ll just become this band now.’”

But while vocals still take precedence, Jamie says that, “It’s less that than us trying to play as an ensemble now, trying to balance ourselves musically and stay interesting without slaughtering the song – and it’s still definitely let Taylor shine while she’s singing. But they’ll tell me if I’m doing a fill they don’t like!”

With Jamie having played with Ben and Mark before, it’s obvious that the three of them lock in extremely well as a band. This evidently proves vital when it comes to arrangements. With so many hooks from the guitar parts and vocal melodies, it’s a real trick to stay out of the way as a drummer, especially live – to accent and enhance, without trampling all over the sonic space needed for the other instruments to shine when they need to. But that has proved no problem for Jamie – Rhythm witnesses a band performance that’s raw and rocking, with enough enjoyable live interaction between the guitars, drums and vocals without distracting from Taylor’s perfectly-crafted songs.

“It’s instinctual,” says Jamie of knowing just when and what to play, “it helped we’d been a band for a few years and done a ton of touring so we kind of knew how to play off of one another, and the main rule was never get in the way of or distract from the vocal.

"If I can play something to that vocal line and not get in the way or interrupt the groove then I will, but for the most part that’s the golden rule. And honestly [in terms of the studio] a lot of the guitar lines hadn’t been flushed out yet when I recorded the drums – it was lay it down, get the general feel of the song then Ben can work out his stuff later. Then live if we play it and he comes up with something I can accent or play along to then I will – live you can spread your wings because that basic outline of a song is there, it’s already been recorded, then you can kind of go off and make it your own.”

"You’re the anchor as a drummer and I’m more interested in us staying together as a unit than me showing off my chops"

So while there’s room for the musicians to jam things out live, Jamie has his head on straight as far as his core role in the music is concerned.

“There’s obviously places where we stick to the arrangement of the song but live we try and stretch our wings a little bit and do whatever – I think they wish I would go off a little bit more playing those parts, but we’re a rock band and I want to keep it solid. You’re the anchor as a drummer and I’m more interested in us staying together as a unit than me showing off my chops. So I try to balance that.”